Gardening: 5 of the best bird feeders

We look at 5 of the best garden bird feeders

Squirrel Bird Feeder, www.thefarthing.co.uk, £15.95

This Squirrel feeder offers birds and squirrels a nice feeding place. The tail of the squirrel is designed to form a small bowl.

This bowl can be filled with water or feed.

Copper Peanut Feeder, www.boxwild.com, £35.00

This stunning feature copper peanut feeder is a delight to see in any garden.

The copper finish will colour with patina as they age and give a lasting character as well as being a beautiful design when new.

The lid and dish are easily removed and adjusted for cleaning and longevity. Each dish has four small drip holes to allow rain water to drip through as well.

Included in the gift box are two packs peanuts.

Shipping is included.

Lime Belle bird feeder, www.greenandblue.co.uk, £26.00

The Belle has been designed to hold both large and small fat balls, fruit and kitchen scraps and makes an ideal feeding station for smaller garden birds.

Small, simple and stylish, easy to clean, easy to fill, weatherproof, and the unique design prevents damage to birds’ feet and beaks that can be caused by mesh and wire. A perfect gift for garden and nature lovers.

Porcelain wall bird feeder, Waitrose, £6.79

This beautifully designed porcelain feeder can be attached to a wall or fence and then filled with tasty bird treats like mealworms or seeds. Supplied with a pre-drilled drainage hole in the bottom of the bowl so food won’t get too soggy after rain.

Decorative Metal Garden Bird Feeder, Argos, £19.99

Easy to install, this weather resistant bird feeder is ideal for attracting wild birds into your garden.

Simply put seeds, nuts or bread into your feeder and then observe the nature that flocks into your garden.