Gardening: 5 of the best garden gnomes

We look at 5 of the best garden gnomes

Oak the Garden Loving Gnome Ornament with Flower, Tesco, £13.95

Try a rustic gnome (pictured right), for a traditional look. Oak is a garden gnome in need of a new home. Made from grey, white and dusky pink resin and finished with a small flower, he will fit right into plants, pots or among shrubbery.

Paint Your Own Garden Gnome 10 x 10 cm, Hobbycraft, £2.50

Doing up the garden doesn’t have to be dull with an exclusive ceramic design and oodles of paints to mix together! Get your little one’s thinking cap on and paint a unique design with the paintbrush included. This wonderful kit contains a ceramic shape, six paints and a paintbrush to get your kids painting – just don an apron and create a unique shape that your kids can prop up in their rooms.

Bright Hot Pink Garden Gnome, Homebase, £4

Add a bright pop of colour with this cheeky little garden gnome figure.

Also available in orange, green and blue.

Garden Gnome House - Toadstool, B&M, £6.99

Add some bubbly character and vibrant colour to your garden with this fabulous gnome ornament.

The happy gnome, who is stood outside of his house, will be a great new addition to your back garden.

Gnome Sweet Gnome Ornament, Asda, £6.00

Give these two little gnomes from George Home a home in your garden. Sitting sweetly on a rock, they’ll make a cheerful addition to your space, whether indoors or outside.