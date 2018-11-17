Gardening: Christmas gifts for under a tenner

Don’t just buy your gardening-mad friends and family warm socks for their Christmas stockings – there is a host of gifts out there for under a tenner.

Chilli Pepper Grow Kits: Available in fiery red or medium-hot green, £4.99, www.mr-fothergills.co.uk.

Winter Warmer Bird Feed: Buy a 1.7kg seed bag, £4.99; pre-filled easy feeder, £4.99; eight-pack of suet cakes with a free feeder for £10, all www.gardenhealth.com/products/peckish.

Boxed Pruners: These secateurs in a daisy pattern have high-quality carbon steel blades with lightweight aluminium handles, £7.99, www.townandco.com.

Beamie: Keep your head warm with this black beanie hat which comes with a removable LED light unit built in so you can see where you are going hands free!

Three brightness settings and replaceable batteries, £9.99, www.suttons.co.uk.

Twool Soft and Natural Trio: Naturally blending into your garden. Cheeky chocolate, Slinky minky and Au naturel. 3 x 35m spools, £9.99, www.dobies.co.uk.

Juicy Fruit Grow Kit: Features five packets of seeds – Rhubarb Glaskin’s Perpetual, Strawberry Mignonette, Melon Ogen, Tomato Moneymaker and Pineapple Berries, £9.99, www.thompson-morgan.com.

Brown Resin Garden Tools decorations: Four designs, 5cm x 6cm x 3cm, £2.40 each, www.giselagraham.co.uk.

Cactus Earrings: These earrings are laser cut from 3mm thick green perspex, then hand painted, £10, www.finestimaginary.com.

Butterfly Mix Seedball: Made with a mix of wildflower seeds including forget-me-not, red campion, yarrow, purple-loosestrife and musk mallow recommended by Butterfly Conservation, £6 www.nhmshop.co.uk.

British Bloom Twine in A Tin: Jute twine in a tin printed with the new British Bloom design from the RHS Lindley Library and endorsed by the RHS. Contains 120m of 3-ply natural jute twine, £9.95, www.annabeljames.co.uk.

Laura Lee Vintage Gardening Tools Small Mug: Inspired by a family collection of vintage gardening tools and printed onto a stoneware mug, £8.50, www.lauraleedesigns.co.uk.

Watch out for more gardening-related gifts over the coming weeks and at www.mandycanudigit.com.

