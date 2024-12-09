Popular TV host, actor, and writer James Corden will deliver the 2025 South Shields Lecture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former South Shields MP David Miliband has announced that James Corden will deliver the 2025 South Shields Lecture.

The Gavin and Stacey star will follow in the footsteps of Hillary Clinton, Gary Lineker, Jo Brand, Danny Boyle, John Major, and more as he appears in South Tyneside early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lecture, which is titled ‘To America and back: James Corden tells his story’, will be held at Harton Academy, on Lisle Road, on Saturday, January 25, 2025 - starting at 6pm.

Corden’s career spans nearly three decades and includes the hosting of the America’s popular the Late Late Show, where he invented ‘Carpool Karaoke’.

James Corden is set to deliver David Miliband's 2025 South Shields Lecture. | Getty Images

The segment led to him working with guests that included Elton John, Madonna, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, One Direction, and more.

Other television credits include being the original host of Sky’s A League of Their Own, as well as hosting the Tony and Brit Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the event, David Miliband said: “James Corden is a true British superstar. Having conquered the London stage, British TV and American late-night TV, the South Shields Lecture is the obvious next venue.

“I promised that the South Shields Lecture would bring global talent to South Shields.

“After Hillary Clinton’s appearance in 2022 I am thrilled that James Corden is bringing great British talent to South Shields.

“When I explained to him the history of the town and the lecture he jumped at the chance - but his diary has been a handful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former South Shields MP David Miliband has been hosting the lecture since 2001. | Other 3rd Party

“We have called the lecture “To America and back: James Corden tells his story” in recognition of James’ extraordinary impact on both sides of the Atlantic.

”Many people in South Shields will be watching the final ever Gavin and Stacey on Christmas Day, so what better way to start the New Year than to have a discussion with the star and writer of the show. ‘Smithy’ will be in South Shields.

“Everyone loves to know what happens behind the scenes in the world of television, film and the stage – and James brings with him the answers.

“We will have a great evening on 25th January”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jon Skurr, headteacher at Harton Academy, has expressed his joy at being able to host the Lecture at the South Shields school once again.

He said: “I am delighted to be welcoming David Miliband back to Harton Academy.

“The school has been honoured to host the South Shields Lecture for many years.

“Many young people want to progress a career in performing arts, it’s therefore brilliant that they will get to hear first-hand about the industry. James’ experiences will reinforce to our young people that with dedication and hard work anything is possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sponsors of the 2025 Lecture are Durham University and the University of Sunderland, along with Colmans of South Shields.

Tickets for the 2025 South Shields Lecture are free but are limited to two per household, with priority given to those who reside in the NE33, NE34 and SR6 postcodes.

Requests for tickets should be made by email to: [email protected].

Anyone requesting tickets should include the following:

Name.

Full address.

Contact number.

The name and address of the other guest who will be attending (if two tickets have been requested).

Tickets will be posted out on the week commencing January 6, 2025.