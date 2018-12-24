Gazette readers dig deep to make toy appeal a huge success

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making this year’s Shields Gazette Toy Appeal a record-breaker.

The appeal was launched in partnership with North East charity Hope 4 Kidz, which helps disabled and disadvantaged young people across the region, and the support of our designated drop-off points.

Kathryn Savage, owner of Cafe Mio, and her son Kieran Savage with members of staff.

We asked you to dig deep while you were out doing your Christmas shopping and you responded by donating hundreds of gifts.

This means that thanks to you 1,000 children in need will wake on Christmas Day to a sack full of presents.

Viv Watts, of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “It is fantastic to see how generous people are.

“It astounds me how many gifts are donated and the value of those gifts.

“These gifts will make a huge difference to those families, who without your help would not be able to celebrate Christmas.

“We appreciate how difficult times are for many families and we thank you all for the wonderful way in which you responded to the appeal.

“This year we were approached for help by more charities and organisations than ever.

“Times continue to be very difficult for many of these charities, many of which have seen their funding cut and yet whose services are needed more than ever.”

This is the fifth year running that the Gazette has teamed up with Hope 4 Kidz and the fifth time that our readers have responded to makeit even better than the year before.

Gavin Foster, managing editor of the Shields Gazette, added: “Once again the generosity of our readers is astonishing.

“Each year we launch the appeal and hope that our readers will dig deep to help those less fortunate.

“We cannot thank you enough for making the appeal the success that it is.

“In what are still very tough times for many of us, our readers have dug deep to help those less fortunate and to give youngsters something special this Christmas.

“We applaud you all.”

We would also like to thank our drop-off points, Morrisons in Ocean Road, and Kathryn Savage and her staff at Cafe Mio, for their support. Without their support the appeal would not be the success that it is.

Some of the charities and organisations who will benefit from your generosity are: South Tyneside Hospital, Impact Domestic Violence Unit, Peace of Mind for children with difficult backgrounds and women’s refuges.