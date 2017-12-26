Gazette readers make toy appeal a record breaker

Once again you have shown that you really do know the true meaning of Christmas.

The Shields Gazette Toy Appeal was launched in partnership with North East charity Hope 4 Kidz, which helps disabled and disadvantaged young people across the region, and the support of our designated drop-off points – and you responded by donating hundreds of gifts.

Shields Gazette Toy Appeal at South Tyneside Childrens A and E Department. James Coulson with baby Layla Coulson, 3 months, Amelia Goldburn, 19 months and staff nurse Sandra Bryant

This means that thanks to you hundreds of children in need woke on Christmas Day to a sack full of presents.

Viv Watts, of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “We have been left speechless. People’s response has been fabulous.

“We are simply astounded not just by the number but the quality of gifts given.

“We appreciate how difficult times are for many families and thank you all for the wonderful way in which you responded to the appeal.

“This year we were approached for help by more charities than ever. Times are very difficult for many of these charities whose funding has been cut and yet whose services are needed more than ever.”

This is the fourth year the Gazette has teamed up with Hope 4 Kidz and for the fourth year running the appeal has been a record-breaker.

Gavin Foster, managing editor of the Shields Gazette, added: “Once again the generosity of our readers is astonishing. Each year we launch the appeal and hope that our readers will dig deep to help those less fortunate.

“We cannot thank you enough for making the appeal the success that it is.

“In what are still very tough times for many of us, our readers have dug deep to help those less fortunate and to give youngsters something special this Christmas. We applaud you all.”

Thanks also goes to our drop-off points, Morrisons in Ocean Road, Santander in King Street and D&H Windows in Tudor Road, for their support.