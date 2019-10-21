Gazette readers share passionate views on apartment plans at Water's Edge site as appeal hearing is set
A hearing is set to take place to decide the future of an ongoing controversial development plan on South Shields seafront and Gazette readers have shared their thoughts on the ongoing plans.
A two-day Planning Inspectorate hearing has been arranged at South Shields Town Hall in order to decide the future of the plan for a seafront site which has caused controversy in the area.
Councillors have been discussing proposals for a three-storey, 23-apartment complex on the site of the Water’s Edge Pub since 2018 which led to hundreds of complaints and objections.
The hearing will take place between Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23 led by a government-appointed planning inspector and now Gazette readers have shared their thoughts on the issue.
Ann Trollope said: “A few years ago, we used to enjoy a Sunday roast there and it would've been good to have a public facility where the leas meets the beach. Just hope that it doesn't affect access to our beautiful beach walks.”
Heather Ditchburn Curry commented: “I wouldn’t like to see apartments but would like to see something to benefit the community. The pub needs knocking down but the land could be put to better use!”
Marrty Purdy added: “I hope they succeed. What a nice place to be able to live.”
Peter Hopper argued: “Why not just level it and let nature take the area back?”
Victoria Hall said: “It’s an eyesore at present and it’s only going to fall into more disrepair the longer people moan. What spoils the coastal views more than an derelict pub literally falling to bits?”
Lynne Graham commented: “The area should remain for the public only. Apartments should not be allowed, no. It maybe unsightly but flats are not the answer. Something leisurely for the public, locals and visitors to enjoy. Maybe activities such a cycle hub and cafe. Building flats on a public beach is not in keeping with the area it would affect wildlife and cause a whole host of problems. They'll be complaining about the noise and traffic from the events.”
Mick Hudson argued: “Something needs to be done. What a eyesore. It’s a wonder the vandals haven’t been in.”