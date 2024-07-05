General Election 2024: All the latest updates across South Tyneside
Ballto counts in the 2024 General Election are underway as residents of South Tyneside decide who will represent them in Parliament.
Polling stations opened at 7am this morning and closed at 10pm with local counts beginning in South Shields.
There are two seats in South Tyneside: South Shields and Jarrow and Gateshead East.
General Election 2024: Live updates from across South Tyneside on polling day
Key Events
- Emma Lewell-Buck is re-elected as MP for South Shields
- Labour landslide victory predicted - exit polls
- There are two seats up for grabs in South Tyneside: South Shields and Jarrow and Gateshead East
Here we go!
Welcome to the Shields Gazette’s live coverage of the 2024 General Election.
Stay with us throughout the day and into the night to keep up to date with what is happening across the region.
The candidates in South Tyneside
South Shields
Jonathan Aibi - Liberal Democrats
David Francis - Green Party
Stephen Holt - Reform UK
Ahmed Khan - Independent
Emma Lewell-Buck - Labour Party
Craig Robinson - Conservative Party
Jarrow and Gateshead East
Lynda Alexander - Reform UK
Mark Conway - Alliance for Democracy and Freedom ADF
Nic Cook - Green Party
Jack Gebhard - Conservative Party
Kate Osborne - Labour Party
Jamie Rickelton - Liberal Democrats
Candidates are listed in the order they appear on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.
Everything you need to know about voting today
Haven’t been able to head out and cast your vote yet?
From the list of valid ID to what will happen at the polling station, this is everything you may need to know.
Less than two hours to go
We not have less than two hours until polling stations across the region close.
Anyone queueing at a polling station at 10pm is still able to vote, but anyone arriving after 10pm cannot.
Dogs at polling stations
The social media phenomenon has returned this year with plenty of voters taking their four legged friends to the polling station.
The setup is complete
Your Shields Gazette team have arrived at South Shields’ Temple Park Centre ahead of the counts tonight.
Council counters are starting to take their places ahead of the first boxes arriving after 10pm.
The full house
We now have ballot counters in place - polls close in 15 minutes.
POLLS ARE CLOSED
Voting is now over across the nation. We now wait for the first ballot boxes to arrive from across the two constituencies.
Keep an eye on the national picture
Counts are taking plase across the UK, and you can keep up to date with all the latest news from across the country through our national live blog here.
