General Election 2024: All the latest updates across South Tyneside

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 4th Jul 2024, 14:01 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 03:07 BST
All the latest updates on the General Election 2024 in South Tyneside
All the latest updates on the General Election 2024 in South Tyneside
Polls are now closed and ballots will be counted very soon.

Ballto counts in the 2024 General Election are underway as residents of South Tyneside decide who will represent them in Parliament.

Polling stations opened at 7am this morning and closed at 10pm with local counts beginning in South Shields.

There are two seats in South Tyneside: South Shields and Jarrow and Gateshead East.

General Election 2024: Live updates from across South Tyneside on polling day

Key Events

  • Emma Lewell-Buck is re-elected as MP for South Shields
  • Labour landslide victory predicted - exit polls
  • There are two seats up for grabs in South Tyneside: South Shields and Jarrow and Gateshead East
Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 13:53 BST

Here we go!

Welcome to the Shields Gazette’s live coverage of the 2024 General Election.

Stay with us throughout the day and into the night to keep up to date with what is happening across the region.

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 13:53 BST

The candidates in South Tyneside

South Shields

Jonathan Aibi - Liberal Democrats

David Francis - Green Party

Stephen Holt - Reform UK

Ahmed Khan - Independent

Emma Lewell-Buck - Labour Party

Craig Robinson - Conservative Party

Jarrow and Gateshead East

Lynda Alexander - Reform UK

Mark Conway - Alliance for Democracy and Freedom ADF

Nic Cook - Green Party

Jack Gebhard - Conservative Party

Kate Osborne - Labour Party

Jamie Rickelton - Liberal Democrats

Candidates are listed in the order they appear on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 13:59 BSTUpdated 14:00 BST

Everything you need to know about voting today

Haven’t been able to head out and cast your vote yet?

From the list of valid ID to what will happen at the polling station, this is everything you may need to know.

Everything you need to know for polling day in South Tyneside

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 20:08 BST

Less than two hours to go

We not have less than two hours until polling stations across the region close.

Anyone queueing at a polling station at 10pm is still able to vote, but anyone arriving after 10pm cannot.

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 20:11 BST

Dogs at polling stations

The social media phenomenon has returned this year with plenty of voters taking their four legged friends to the polling station.

As ever there have been plenty of pictures of dogs outside of polling stations being shared.
As ever there have been plenty of pictures of dogs outside of polling stations being shared. | Simon Hulme
21:25 BST

The setup is complete

Your Shields Gazette team have arrived at South Shields’ Temple Park Centre ahead of the counts tonight.

Council counters are starting to take their places ahead of the first boxes arriving after 10pm.

The main room at the South Tyneside General Election count.
The main room at the South Tyneside General Election count. | Jason Button
21:46 BST

The full house

We now have ballot counters in place - polls close in 15 minutes.

South Tyneside General Election counters.
South Tyneside General Election counters. | Jason Button
21:48 BST

POLLS ARE CLOSED

Voting is now over across the nation. We now wait for the first ballot boxes to arrive from across the two constituencies.

22:01 BSTUpdated 22:02 BST

Keep an eye on the national picture

Counts are taking plase across the UK, and you can keep up to date with all the latest news from across the country through our national live blog here.

22:10 BST

We will be providing LIVE results & reaction ALL NIGHT!

