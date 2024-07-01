General election 2024: Everything you need to know for polling day in South Tyneside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is everything you need to know ahead of polling day.

Voters in South Tyneside will be heading to the polls on Thursday, July 4, as they look to have their say on the outcome of the 2024 general election.

Residents in the borough will be electing an MP for both the South Shields and the newly formed Jarrow and Gateshead East parliamentary constituencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of polling day, we’ve put together a guide of everything you need to know.

Voting in time

On Thursday, July 4, polling stations across the borough will be open from 7am until 10pm.

Registered voters will have been sent a poll card to their address which gives details of the location of their polling station - voters can only vote at the polling station on their poll card.

Upon arriving at the polling station, you will be asked to present photo ID to prove their identity. Expired ID is valid as long as the picture still looks like them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voters will be given one ballot paper and can only vote for one candidate on the paper.

Anyone voting in person should plan when to cast their votes and leave plenty of time before the 10pm deadline.

Those in the queue at 10pm will still be able to vote; however, anyone arriving after 10pm will miss their chance to take part.

Voters in South Tyneside will head to the polls on Thursday, July 4. | National World

Voting by post

Residents who have opted to vote by post need to make sure their ballot papers are returned by 10pm on Thursday, July 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have not had time to post the vote before polling day, you can hand it in at any polling station in South Tyneside on Thursday.

Anyone handing in postal votes at a polling station will need to complete a postal vote return form and are limited by law to handing in their own, plus the votes of up to five other people, per election.

Political campaigners are not allowed to handle postal votes for other electors who are not close relatives, or someone for who they provide regular care.

Any postal votes that are handed in without a completed form, that exceed the legal hand in limit, or arrive after 10pm on July 4 will not be counted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proxy voting

If you have appointed a proxy, then you need to make sure the proxy is able to vote at the polling station on your behalf.

Proxy voters must take their own photo ID with them to the polling station or else they will not be able to vote.

Filling in the ballot paper

Polling station staff will be on hand to provide advice on the voting process.

Voters with a disability can ask the Presiding Officer for help and can mark the ballot paper if needed; or ask someone else over the age of 18 to help (e.g. a relative, friend or support worker).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with a visual impairment can ask for a large print copy of the ballot papers, a braille voting device that allows them to vote on their own in secret; an audio device that contains a recording of the candidate’s names and description as listed on the ballot papers; a magnifying glass, or they can use a magnifying app on their own mobile phone. Additional lighting will be provided in an accessible polling booth.

Once you are given your ballot paper, head into a polling booth so that no one can see the vote.

Mark the ballot paper according to the instructions - do not write anyone else on the paper or the vote may not be counted.

A vote can be cast using either a pen or a pencil.

If you make a mistake, your vote can still count if you make your intention clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As long as the paper has not been put in the ballot box, polling station staff can issue a replacement ballot paper if needed.

Once you have cast your vote, fold the ballot paper in half and put it in the ballot box.

Photo ID

If order to vote, you must take photo ID with you to the polling station so staff can check it before giving you a ballot paper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You must make sure to take original identification and the photo is a good likeness to avoid it being rejected.

If you have recently changed your name and the name on your poll card is different to your ID then you are urged to take a copy of your name change document, such as a marriage certificate or deed poll.

If you cannot find the photo ID you intended to use on polling day, have a medical emergency, or your occupation, service or employment means you cannot go to the polling station, and you only became aware of that fact after 5pm on Wednesday, June 26, then you may be entitled to appoint an emergency proxy.

You can apply for an emergency proxy up until 5pm on polling day (Thursday, July 4). Do you so, you must contact South Tyneside Council’s Elections Team on 0191 424 7230.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voters can ask for their identification to be checked in private. Privacy screens will be available in every station for this purpose. A mirror will be provided for voters to reapply a face covering if required.

You can either take your poll card to the polling station or give your name and address to staff for them to check that you are on the electoral register.

If you have applied for, but have yet to receive their Voter Authority Certificate, can contact the Council’s Elections Team on 0191 427 7000 for a temporary Voter Authority Certificate.

Posting on social media

You can post on social media to let your friends and family know that you have voted, as well as encouraging them to do the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photos of voters before they go into or after they leave the polling station can be used on social media.

However, posting photos that have been taken inside the polling station could be in breach of the law.