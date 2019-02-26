Generations come together to capture Bilton Hall’s past on camera

Different generations came together in a bid to capture the history of a former South Tyneside primary school which became a community centre.

Young people who use Bilton Hall Community Association - in Taunton Avenue, Jarrow, have been keen to find out more about the venue’s past.

Young people have appealed to the community to help them pull together a history of Bilton Hall, in Jarrow.

To help, they called on people who either attended the former school or used the centre over the years to come forward and tell their stories.

An event to achieve that at the centre proved a success when dozens of people turned up to enjoy a cuppa and a chat with the teenagers as well as share photographs of bygone years.

The group are being supported in their project by Diane Gray, director of community arts project, North East C.I.C, and centre manager Joanna Tuck.

Bilton Hall first opened its doors as an infant school back in the 1950s for youngsters living on the Low Simonside estate in Jarrow.

The group are really energetic about the project and they asked some fantastic questions of those who were giving their memories. Diane Gray

The building went on to become Low Simonside Community Association in 1979 when the school’s pupils transferred to Simonside Primary School.

In recent years, the CA changed its name to Bilton Hall Community Trust.

Ms Gray said: “The event went really well. The team got some great stories from people who went to the school or have used the community centre.

“The young people recorded their stories and we got some photographs of the project taking place.

“People also brought in their own photographs, including one person who brought in a picture of the headmistress being presented with flowers when she retired.”

The information will now be compiled into a digital display of stories and images which will be exhibited at a special event to be organised at a later date.

Images and recordings will then be placed into a time capsule, which will also include items from the current day. This will then be buried on the site of the centre for future generations to discover.

Ms Gray added: “The group are really energetic about the project and they asked some fantastic questions of those who were giving their memories.

“They are really excited to produce the finished project.”

The history project is being funded by a grant from the Community Foundation.

Bilton Hall became a Trust in 2017, it currently attracts more than 20,000 visits each year from people throughout South Tyneside.