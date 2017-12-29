Generous youngsters spread festive cheer to elderly in South Tyneside

A group for children with special needs came together to spread festive cheer to elderly people in South Tyneside .

Children from KAYAKS - the Kids And Young Adult’s Klub support group - clubbed together to buy 93 boxes of chocolates to give to elderly people at two care homes in the borough.

KAYAKS member Christopher Eagling with some of the Chritmas gifts that the group delivered.

The group of children dropped of 70 boxes to Cheviot Court, in Horsley Hill, South Shields and gave 23 boxes to Seahaven Care Home on Ocean Road on Christmas Eve.

The idea for the generous act came from 13-year-old Christopher Eagling, from Cleadon Park in South Shields.

The youngster who has Marfan Syndrome - a connective tissue disorder - wanted to help those who might be lonely or in need of a boost this Christmas.

Proud mum Diane Urua, 48, who is a full time carer for Christopher, a Bamburgh School pupil, said she was so proud of her son.

KAYAKS members with their Chritmas gifts that they will deliver on Christmas Eve.

She said: “Christopher came home one day and was concerned about elderly people who were on their own at Christmas and may be lonely.

“He asked if we could take them some chocolates to spread festive cheer.

“So we asked some of the members if them wanted to donate some boxes of chocolates and drop them off at a few elderly care homes. “It just snowballed from there and we managed to get 93 boxes.

“We have all done it as a group with more than 70 members and their parents getting involved in donating and wrapping the boxes over the last month.

“It has been lovely.”

KAYAKS is a voluntary run play session and support group provided by the KAYAKS volunteer committee team.

It aims to provide a safe and friendly environment, supervised by parents and carers and overseen by committee members, where special needs young people, their siblings, parents or carers can interact and enjoy our activities.