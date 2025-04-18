Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A podcast celebrating North East voices is entering its second season.

Local podcast ‘Geordie Pride’ is returning for a second season as it continues to celebrate North East voices.

Hosts Hayley Forster and Angela Angus have revealed that the second season features guests from Big Brother winners to drag artists and a brass band that has a connection to Geordie superstar Sam Fender.

Season one of the podcast includes guests like Holly Matthews, of Byker Grove, Dan Westwood, of TV and radio, Taylor Payne, of Pod on the Tyne, and more.

Hayley Forster (left) and Angela Angus, the hosts of Geordie Pride. | Other 3rd Party

Hayley has explained why she started Geordie Pride with Angela and revealed that listeners can expect a deep dive in the region during season two.

She said: “We started Geordie Pride to honour the incredible spirit of the North East.

“This season, we’re going even deeper into the stories that define our region—with humour, grit, and a whole lot of heart.”

Here is a taste of what guests you can expect on season two of Geordie Pride:

Anthony Hutton : The Big Brother winner turned mental health advocate is now leading conversations with young men across the region through his own podcast.

: The Big Brother winner turned mental health advocate is now leading conversations with young men across the region through his own podcast. Peter Lawson (Easington Colliery Band) : Representing the proud mining and musical heritage of the North East, Peter shares the story of how the band ended up Sam Fender’s ‘Remember My Name’.

: Representing the proud mining and musical heritage of the North East, Peter shares the story of how the band ended up Sam Fender’s ‘Remember My Name’. Ophelia Balls : The multi-award-winning drag artist has helped to shape the transformation of the local LGBTQ+ nightlight scene over the years.

: The multi-award-winning drag artist has helped to shape the transformation of the local LGBTQ+ nightlight scene over the years. Mark Carruthers : Being one of the North East’s leading football reporters, Mark gives Hayley and Angela the inside scoop on local teams, Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win, and the culture that makes the region’s football so unique.

: Being one of the North East’s leading football reporters, Mark gives Hayley and Angela the inside scoop on local teams, Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win, and the culture that makes the region’s football so unique. Jackson Payne: A 13-year-old South Shields singer-songwriter who has big dreams and is living proof that young talent is thriving in the next generation of North East residents.

Big Brother winner Anthony Hutton is one of the guests on the upcoming season. | Other 3rd Party

Season two of Geordie Pride launches on Friday, April 18, on all major podcast platforms - with new episodes released every Friday.

For more details about Geordie Pride, you can visit: https://www.geordiepride.co.uk/.

