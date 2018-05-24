George Formby impersonator, 14, added to South Tyneside Sunday concerts line-up

It's turned out nice again for a teenage George Formby impersonator after he was invited to perform in the final Sunday concert at Bents Park this summer.

James Bassett, 14, has been added to the star-studded line up on Sunday, July 29, which will bring the 2018 concert series to a close.

He will join Heather Small, Atomic Kitten, Lemar and Sam Lavery in the free outdoor show, held as part of the South Tyneside Festival.

James has become a familiar face around his home town thanks to his impersonations of the famous entertainer.

The Harton Technology School pupil has been playing the ukulele for a number of years, and is a member of The George Formby Society.

Last year, he appeared on ITV’s children’s talent show Little Big Shots, and recently performed at the Royal Albert Hall for the Queen’s birthday celebrations.

A big fan of wartime music, he will be bringing his ukulele skills to Bents Park this summer as a local support act to the big stars.

“I’m very excited to be appearing on the same bill as Heather Small, Atomic Kitten, Sam Lavery and Lemar, and I can’t wait for the concert,” said James.

“I love performing in public and it’s great to be invited to play at such a big show. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Sunday concert series runs across four consecutive Sundays in July.

Admission to all four concerts is free of charge, but fans can choose to upgrade to a Priority Plus ticket.

Priced at £5 each, these will guarantee earlier access to the park to pick the best spot, along with access to a dedicated bar area and toilets.

However, there will only be a limited number available, and they must be bought in advance.

Councillor Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “James Bassett is a remarkable youngster who has already become a local celebrity thanks to his musical skills.

“One of the wonderful things about the Sunday concerts is that along with the big star performers there is a place for local, up-and-coming acts like James and it gives them the chance to showcase their talents to a huge crowd.”