Here's a look at some of the spookiest spots in the area, and the ghost stories and legends associated with them. We've drawn on our own archives. including Mike Hallowell's Wraithscape columns and a feature on the Ghostly Taverns book by Darren Ritson and Michael Hallowell.





1. The Black Horse, West Boldon Said to be haunted by a Sad Cavalier wearing the tall boots, leggings and wide-brimmed hat who vanishes into thin air when asked if he needs any help. Google Streetview other Buy a Photo

2. The Customs House Friendly spirits are said to haunt the historic building, including ghostly figures seen in the auditorium of the theatre. A spectre, believed to be an old seafarer called The Captain, is also said to haunt the area other Buy a Photo

3. The Toby Carvery, Cleadon Both a Royalist ghost and a spectral Cavalier are said to haunt the pub, said to relate to Civil War-era tunnel which runs under the former coaching inn, which was previously The Britannia. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Other spectres at the premises The current pub was built on the site of a much older tavern during Victorian times. Other tales include a phantom coach and horses, as well as a yarn involving a one-legged sailor who supposedly died on the premises in the 1800s Google Streetview other Buy a Photo

View more