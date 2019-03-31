Girls celebrate victory at Wembley final

Youngsters from South Tyneside made the region proud when they scored a victory at Wembley.

St Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Hebburn took part in the final of the EFL Girls Cup on the hallowed turf yesterday, with the girls securing a 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.

The match took place just before Sunderland took on Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy Final at the national stadium.

Ahead of their match, Sunderland AFC manager, Jack Ross, said: “What a fantastic achievement by the St Joseph’s players in reaching a Wembley final.

“Everyone at Sunderland AFC is hugely proud of them for representing the club.”

The youngsters, booked their place at the national stadium after overcoming 12 North East schools in the Sunderland AFC Club Heat, before winning the Regional Finals.

In the build up to Sunday, the St Joseph’s girls were invited to be mascots for Sunderland AFC Ladies’ game against Guiseley Vixens, with Arsenal and England star Beth Mead among those sending messages of support.

Ahead of the match Helen Edwards, Foundation of Light’s, Primary Stars Events Coordinator, added: “We’re very proud of the girls who have played extremely well throughout the tournament and deserve their place at Wembley.”

For more on Foundation of Light’s Women and Girls programmes, visit: www.foundationoflight.co.uk