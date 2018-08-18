'Give them a chance and you get to see the wonderful little person inside' - supporters hit back at criticism of boys' home plans for former B&B

Supporters have defended plans to convert a bed and breakfast into a home for children with emotional and behavioural difficulties.

Artemis Support Ltd, based in North Tyneside, has submitted plans to South Tyneside Council to use the two-storey property in Bede Burn Road, Jarrow, to support five boys aged five to 17.

The organisation provides short to long-term care for children and young people with emotional and behavioural difficulties.

A number of people living nearby have expressed concerns over the plans, with some submitting official objections citing potential problems with "volatile" children and parking.

However, Gazette readers on our Facebook page have come out in support of the plans with a flood of messages backing Artemis and slating the objectors.

Bobby Leigh Heslop said: "Great idea! Every child deserves a chance and every child matters. Can’t believe some people would object to something that would help and benefit children who need all the support they could get. 😩 it’s really sad!"

Sharon Robe said: "Typical response from ignorant and selfish people. It's unlikely that this type of service will have any impact on residents living nearby.

"Children of any ability are entitled to live in the community and will thrive from the right environment and support. Its only the narrow minded who would object."

Joe Richardson said: "The selfish people against this should be ashamed. It says that if converted, only five boys will be living there aged 5-17.

"There’s hardly going to be a load of kids coming and going all day causing trouble. Shameful comments."

Stewart Greenwood said: "Absolutely disgusting that people are judging these children - what sort of society are we living in?

"These kids just need a secure and loving environment to grow up in and a break in life, a life that they have not chosen but have been given 😡"

Margaret Cato said: "Having seen the article, trusts are buying houses to accommodate people with autism and other difficulties.

"My son cares for a man who is autistic and lives in a house with neighbours either side. These are no threat to neighbours and they have a few carers at a time with them.

"Had the children been ex borstal or have had run ins with the police I would be worried but not learning difficulties and the other option is an institution type facility

"If it was your child I am sure you would opt for the house. They have a more homelike environment."

Lynn Taylor said: "These kids need help and support. Including from the community. Yes their hard work but my god so worth it.

"This facility is needed. I couldn't care less if one popped up round here. I deal with children like this every day and if you give them a chance you get to see the wonderful little person inside."