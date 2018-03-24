Go-ahead given to new landscape plan at South Shields roads project

South Tyneside planning chiefs have given approval to a proposal to create a landscaped mound to save material being removed from a road construction site.

Developers can now cut down on the amount of waste being taken away from land around the £8.1m Arches junction development at Tyne Dock, South Shields.

In amended plans, they can now claim an extra quarter hectare of land for inclusion in the A185/A194 dual carriageway scheme.

They say the change is needed to lessen the impact to the environment of removing tonnes of waste from the area by road.

The road scheme, announced last March and approved in June, aims to reduce congestion at one of the principal road routes in and out of South Shields.

It will see the Arches and Hobson Way/Elswick Way roundabouts becoming signalised junctions.

A new one-way link from Hobson Way to Jarrow Road will be introduced, with a section of Jarrow Road converted to one-way between the extended Hobson Way and the A194.

The A194 towards the Hobson Way/Elswick Way junction will be widened to enable two right turning lanes onto Hobson Way, and there will be improved pedestrian and cycle routes.

The project is being funded by £1.1m from the council’s coffers and £7m from Local Government Finance, and preliminary work has started.

Council bosses say the project will bring huge benefit to motorists and will boost the borough’s economy and maximise employment and investment opportunities.