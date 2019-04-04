'God bless him and his loved ones' - your tributes to man who died after car went over cliffs at Marsden

Readers have been paying their respects to a pensioner who lost his life after a car went over cliffs at Marsden.

The man, who was 76, was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday after reports that a vehicle had gone over the railings near to Marsden Grotto.

Northumbria Police confirmed on Thursday that specialist officers were supporting the man's family as the investigation into the incident continues.

It is not believed that there was any third-party involvement.

Dozens of people got in touch on our social media pictures to offer their condolences to the man's famliy and friends, and pay their respects.

Here are some of your messages of support from social media:

Tracey Stephenson: "RIP thoughts are with your family."

Josephine Kate Airey: "Such sad news RIP, my heart goes out to this mans family."

Tracey Lynch Surtees: "This is so so tragic for the poor man in the car and his poor family god bless to them what a horrible shame."

Adele Hathway: "Bless him, rest in peace, sending big hugs to all your family and friends."

Val Toward: "Bless him, rest in peace, sending big hugs to all your family and friends."

Xena James: "So sad. RIP and sincere condolences to family and friends."

Ruth Burton: "Much love to all."

Donna Watson: "My deepest condolences."

Gwen Hunter Robertson: "Thoughts and prayers to the family, RIP sir."

Sheila Mather: "So sad. RIP."

Karen Miller Little: "Awful news god bless him and his loved ones."

Colin Raine: "Terrible tragedy, hope he didn't suffer. RIP."

Elaine Old: "So sad. What a world we live in now."