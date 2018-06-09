Golf match in South Shields to boost Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust Funds.

Family and friends of South Tyneside sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry were aiming for a hole in one as they took part in a fundraising golf tournament.

More than 100 golfers made up 29 teams who teed off, yesterday, at South Shields Golf Club in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust golf event at South Shields Golf Club.

Dressed in pink and blue - the colours synonymous with the couple who were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack, last year - they made their way around the course playing a Texas Scramble style game of golf.

Among the players were Chloe’s dad and brother Mark and Scott, who were joined by Chloe’s grandad Robert Rowe and family friend Mark Skinner to make up their team of four.

Liam’s brother Zack also got out a set of clubs to play a round alongside friends Neil Cairns and Jack Cole - who play at Marsden Cricket Club where Liam was a player and coach. Their four-man team was completed by friend Kyle Shotton.

The event was organised by Paul Reed, who has known Chloe’s parents Lisa and Mark Rutherford for a number of years.

We would like to thank Paul for everything he has done and for organising such a fantastic day. Lisa Rutherford

Lisa said: “We have been overwhelmed by the turnout. We had no idea how many people were golfers.

“It’s something a little bit different to raise money for the Trust and the day fits in nicely with the sporting element of the Trust.

“We would like to thank Paul for everything he has done and for organising such a fantastic day.”

The tournament ended with a trophy presentation including a gift for the losing team of a wooden spoon decorated by Chloe’s cousins Beth and Eve Rowe.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was created by the families of Chloe and Liam as a lasting legacy to the much-loved couple.

The Trust aims to support, through the use of bursaries, talented young sportspeople and performers to reach their full potential and to follow their dreams - something the couple were robbed the chance of.

Chloe was a talented performer while Liam was a gifted cricketer.

Already the Trust has paid out a number of bursaries to dancers, singers and sports groups and individuals to help with stage school fees, transport costs to competitions, kits and coach development.

For information on the Trust or to apply for a bursary visit the Trust’s Facebook page.