Golfers to tee off for Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry Together Forever Trust

More than 100 golfers will tee off at a fundraising event for a trust aimed at helping talented young performers and sportspeople fulfil their dreams.

Paul Reed was inspired to organise the event - in aid of the Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry Together Forever Trust - by the couple’s families.

The teenagers, were killed in the Manchester arena bomb attack last year.

Since then, their families have been determined to turn a negative into a positive by launching the trust to help young people follow their dreams in their chosen sport and performance-related talent.

Liam, 19 was a gifted cricketer while Chloe, 17 was a talented performer.

The event which will be played in the Texas Scramble format will take place at South Shields Golf Club on Friday, with a total of 29 teams taking part.

The first tee will be at 9.45am and it will end with a presentation at around 5.30pm. Players are being asked to wear pink and blue the colours associated with the couple.

Mr Reed, who has previously hosted golf tournaments said: “My daughter attended the same performers stage school as Chloe and they were best friends.

“I’ve known Lisa and Mark for a number of years and what they have done, alongside Caroline, with the trust is amazing.

“I wanted to do something to show my support to the Trust and organising a golf tournament is something I know I can do as I’ve held a number of them in the past.

“The support has been overwhelming from the golf club to the donations of raffle prizes.”

Spectators are welcome to attend and support the event.