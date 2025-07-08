Stationary traffic northbound on the M6 near Lancaster. PIC BY ROB LOCK

The Government has confirmed funding for a series of major transport projects across the North as part of the broader £92 billion transport investment outlined in the Spending Review, aimed at boosting economic growth, job creation, and housing development under the Government’s Plan for Change.

One of the flagship projects is the the long-awaited A66 Northern Trans-Pennine upgrade, which is expected to cut journey times by up to 12 minutes and which will complete the dualling of the route between the M6 at Penrith and the A1(M) at Scotch Corner.

The work will help in easing congestion and significantly improve connectivity from the North West to Darlington, Stockton-on-Tees, and Middlesbrough.

The road, currently used heavily by freight—with HGVs making up 25% of traffic—will see major improvements in reliability and capacity.

The upgrade supports the development of 10,000 new homes in Carlisle’s St Cuthberts Garden Village and contributes to the national goal of building 1.5 million new homes. Elsewhere, the Government has confirmed funding for improvements at Greater Manchester’s M60/M62/M66 Simister Island interchange.

Subject to planning approval, the scheme will support the ‘Places for Everyone’ programme, unlocking 20,000 new jobs and 7,000 homes. The project is expected to enhance access to key commercial hubs including Port Salford, Heywood Distribution Park, and the Manchester Regional Centre.

Rail infrastructure is also set for transformation, with £3.5 billion earmarked for the Transpennine Route Upgrade. This includes reducing travel times between Manchester and Leeds from 55 to 41 minutes and boosting capacity at key stations such as Manchester Victoria, Piccadilly, and Salford Crescent.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Transport is the backbone of our economy, which is why we are giving them the record funding boost they need, putting taxpayer’s money where it matters most and making every day journeys easier.

“With over £92 billion investment, including the biggest ever boost for city regions in the North and Midlands, we’re delivering the schemes that fast-track economic growth and jobs, connect communities, and will help us build 1.5 million new homes, as we deliver our Plan for Change.

“We’re forging ahead with the vital new transport infrastructure Britain needs, and improving what we’ve already got, to deliver a new era of renewal and opportunity.”

To further ease local travel, the Government has greenlit the Middlewich Eastern Bypass and committed support for three additional road schemes across the region. These include a new road between Chapels and Grizebeck on the A595, enhancements to the A34 corridor in Stockport, and the A582 South Ribble Western Distributor—subject to final approval.

While not major highways, these schemes are expected to cut congestion, improve commute times, and facilitate new housing and job opportunities. These initiatives form part of a nationwide push to upgrade over 50 road and rail links, aimed at supporting 42,000 jobs, enabling housing developments, and enhancing daily connectivity for thousands of people.