Gran calls for more help for stalking victims

A grandmother from South Tyneside who fears she is being stalked is calling for more support for victims.

For a number of years, Michele, says she has been living in fear for her safety since incidents started happening around her home - including damage to her car.

There needs to be something or somewhere people like me can turn to, Where can people like me go? Michele

She claims the repeated attacks became too costly to put right and she eventually got rid of her vehicle.

The latest incident took place in January, however, the car parked on her drive, that night, belonged to her daughter.

Despite contacting the police and cameras being installed, as yet, there has not been enough evidence gathered to arrest anyone.

Now, she is calling for more support to be made to those being stalked both physically and online.

Michele said: “This has been going on for so long now. I don’t have any vendettas against anyone.

“I’ve contacted the police and given a reference number but that’s about it. Without evidence they can’t arrest anyone.

“There doesn’t seem to be anything around to give me advice or offer any support.

“All I’ve been told is to keep my phone with me and fully charged at all times.”

She added: “I am quite a strong person. I still go out, I have to, I have to work. But I don’t know what the answer is.

“There needs to be something or somewhere people like me can turn to, Where can people like me go?”

Detective Chief Inspector Eric Myers, of Northumbria Police, said: “Stalking and harassment can affect anyone and presents itself in many ways. As a Force, we are committed to helping victims and investigating what can often be very complex issues.

“It is vitally important that victims of stalking know that there is help out there - nobody should be suffering in silence.

“We want victims to have the confidence to come forward and speak to police, and we have a team of specialist officers and partners that are trained to help offer the very best support to victims.

“Significant improvements have been made in the way we deal with these types of offences, and we have developed training that is now being used by other police forces and partners to raise awareness of stalking.

“Whatever form stalking and harassment takes, I want any victim to understand that there is help available, no matter who you are and irrespective of your sex, age or background.”

Anybody with concerns about being stalked should contact police on 101 or ring 999 in an emergency.

If you or someone you know is being stalked, you can also call the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300.