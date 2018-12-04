Grandfather clocks up 50 years of working at South Shields firm

A South Tyneside grandfather has celebrated a working milestone after clocking up 50 years of service with the same company.
As a 15-year-old, Ken Flood left school and applied for a labouring job with Harlow Printing.
His interview was at 11.30am and he was employed by 1.15pm that same day.
And now, half a century later, he is celebrating a special anniversary with the firm, based in Maxwell Street, South Shields.
To mark the occasion, Ken was treated to a slap-up lunch at Bravi with family and work colleagues.
Over the years, he has worked his way up to become a Print Finishing Manager, meeting his wife Alison along the way, who also worked for the firm when they met.
The grandfather-of-six said: “I had wanted to win the pools when I left school as it was only the docks or the pits as jobs when I was younger and I didn’t fancy either.
“I saw the company were looking for labourers. so I applied. My interview was at 11.30am and by 1.15pm I was given the job.
“When I first started I had no idea I would still be here all these years on. I thought it might have just been a stepping stone.
“But then the family came along and it was a good company to work for and there was good job security.
“Over the years I got to know everybody and I progressed in my role and it’s just a great family company to work for.”
The 66-year-old, from South Shields, has been joined in the company by his son David, following a stint in the Navy. He is currently a site manager in Simonside.
Mr Flood added: “It has turned into a real family affair for me. I met my wife Alison, who worked in the office and now my son works here.
“The company has been really good to me over the years. I reached my retirement age and I ended up staying - there’s no rush for me to leave.”
Harlow Printing has been operating in South Shields where it was founded since 1947.
It has grown from providing print products locatlly to become a national supplier and distributor.