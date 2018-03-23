Grant of £31,000 set to boost young artists

Creative youngsters from South Tyneside are set to be boosted by a £31,000 grant.

Arts venue The Customs House, in South Shields, has been awarded the money to support a festival for young people.

Fiona Martin, deputy director for learning and participation at The Customs House, says the venue is "overwhelmed" by the grant.

The funding will be used to recruit, train and support 20 young people from South Tyneside and the wider region.

They will plan, promote and deliver The Takeover Festival, which is a week-long programme created by and for people aged between 15 and 25, and takes place during the May half-term.

Highlights include the North East Young Filmmakers Awards, Terry Kelly Poetry Prize, Mean Teens Breakdance Jam and theatre residencies.

The funding was awarded by the ScottishPower Foundation.

Fiona Martin, deputy director for learning and participation at The Customs House, said: “We are overwhelmed at the generosity of the ScottishPower Foundation and are thrilled to be able to offer these opportunities to young people in the area and help to develop them as young artists.”

The ScottishPower Foundation was established in 2013, and provides funding to registered charities which are involved in the advancement of education, environmental protection, citizenship and community development.

The foundation has delivered more than £29million to charitable projects across the UK in the last four years.

It also supports non-profit organisations working in science, the arts, heritage or culture, as well as the prevention of poverty and relief of disability or other disadvantage.

Ann McKechin, of ScottishPower Foundation, said: “The foundation is proud to support the work of The Customs House.

“It’s been heartening to hear all about the work of the projects working right across the country and the invaluable services which they provide across a diverse range of needs.

“The ScottishPower Foundation is committed to improving the lives of people living in our local communities and by delivering this funding we want to ensure the good work continues.

“This year will be the biggest funding year to date for the foundation and I’m looking forward to seeing how all of the projects come to fruition.”

If you are interested in joining the Takeover Team, send email Catherine Scott at takeoverfestival18@gmail.com.