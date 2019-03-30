Green party co-leader calls at tree row park during visit to South Shields

The visit of a national political party leader put the controversial felling of trees in a South Tyneside Park in the spotlight.

Sian Berry, co-leader of the Green Party was in South Shields where she was taken to North Marine Park where a number of trees have been cut down as part of plans to revamp the area.

Green Party co-leader Sian Berry visits North Marine Park with Beacon and Bents canditate David Francis

She also met with members of South Tyneside Tree Action Group to hear of their concerns as they call on council chiefs to halt any further plans until a consultation is held over future work.

The council say a consultation on the plans have taken place and - as part of the project - is committed to planting more than 550 new trees as part of restoration plans.

Ms Berry was in the area as part of the local elections campaign trail and to show support to candidate David Francis.

She said: “From what I have seen and heard, it seems like, now the residents have seen the level of destruction to the park as a result of the trees being felled, the council should go back to them and seek their views before the second phase starts.

“There is a real good case for people to call for a halt of these trees being destroyed.

“This is not the same kind of park as South Marine Park, it shouldn’t be a manufactured park, it’s worldly character is plain to see.”

She added: “Nationally, the Green Party are expecting to break through on a number of councils. We have strong campaigns and strong candidates.

“By voting David in, it will give people that extra voice in the council chamber. One green can do the work of so many people, asking questions no one else wants to ask and raising awareness of issues concerning residents, bringing up ideas and hold councils to account as well as question their reasons.”

As yet, the number of candidates the Green Party will field in the forthcoming elections is not known.

Mr Francis said; “As we have been going round, more and more people have said they are planning on voting green, as they have seen us working hard all year round and not just at election time.

“Whatever happens at the elections, it is still pointing to a Labour run council. However, we do need more diversity in the chamber. Having a strong opposition can have a real impact.”