Greggs marathon: South Shields teenager to run 26 miles round every branch of bakery chain in Newcastle

What started as a joke between three friends has today seen them embark on a tasty charity challenge.

Matthew Bradbury from South Shields and two pals will attempt to run around all of the Greggs in Newcastle.

There are 29 branches of the popular bakery chain in the city - and their route is slightly longer than a marathon.

Matthew will be joined in the charity challenge today, by old school friends Matthew Clark, from Ponteland and Matthew Hutton, from Hexham.

They are raising money for the Greggs Foundation’s Hardship Fund.

Matthew, 19, said: “We always used to go running around town and we thought as a joke it would be good to run around all he Greggs in Newcastle when we got back together from university.

“We looked at a map and realised it was a lot longer than we thought but by that time we had told too many people about it and it was too late to back out.

“So we decided to use it to raise as much money as we could.”

The Greggs Foundation provides grants to people in extreme financial need in the North East.

They have provided the lads with vests and promoting the run on social media.

Matthew, who is off to the London School of Economics in September after taking a gap year, added: “The foundation provides grants to people in extreme financial need in the North East.

“They help people in difficult situations to buy essentials like cookers and clothing that can make a real difference to their lives.”

The guys plan to call in at each Greggs on the list and take a selfie photo with staff.

They have raised around £270 in sponsorship so far and people can donate online at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-matts