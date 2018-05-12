Group are all set for Encore at South Shields show

Singing sensations Encore have revealed some set-list secrets ahead of their latest shows at The Customs House in South Shields.

The group is taking up residency at the theatre from Tuesday, May 15, to Saturday, May 19, with an all-new show.

This includes some of their signature tunes and on-stage antics – for which they have become so well-loved.

The group performs three times a year at The Customs House.

Group member Alan Davidson said: “We normally keep it all a big secret, but I suppose I can say that this particular show is going to be especially lively.

“There’ll be some new stuff, some old stuff and something to acknowledge the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

“With a little bit of luck, our My Fair Lady medley will have you gavotting down the street where we live and our show business section will feature a song or two from The Greatest Showman, Barnum and Mack and Mabel.”

Encore have been together for over 18 years.

The group is made up of six men and six women from across the north east, who perform with a four-piece band.

Performances start at 7.30pm - with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets are £15, or £14 concessions, with £11 side seats available for Tuesday to Thursday performances.

Encore will return to The Customs House for their annual charity show in aid of the Rotary Club of Jarrow with Harton, on Thursday, July 24, at 7.45pm.

Tickets are priced from £14.

To book, contact the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or visit www.customshouse.co.uk.