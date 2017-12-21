Hannah follows in mum’s footsteps by opening business aimed at dog lovers

A teenager is following in her mum’s footsteps by launching her own business - dedicated to sprucing up people’s canine friends.

Hannah Bell has opened the doors to her new dog grooming venture - Pooches Parlour.

Hannah hopes her business will complement Pooches Cafe, which is run by her mum.

The 18-year-old decided to launch her own business after taking inspiration from mum Jan Leighton, who followed her dreams of opening a cafe dedicated to dog owners and their pets.

The businesses are now situated side by side in Westoe Road, South Shields.

Hannah said: “When my mam opened up Pooches Cafe she asked me what I wanted to do.

“I knew I didn’t want to go to university, and when she suggested about opening up a dog grooming parlour I thought it was a great idea, and was something I was interested in doing.

When she suggested about opening up a dog grooming parlour I thought it was a great idea and was something I was interested in doing. Hannah Bell

“I enrolled on a course and at a training centre, and passed my certificate.

“It was hard, but it was also enjoyable, and when I passed I couldn’t wait to get started.”

Pooches Cafe was opened in June this year, and once the business was up and running, work began on turning the shop next door into a dog grooming parlour.

Hannah added: “I never thought I would have my own business, but since we opened at the beginning of December things have been going really well.

“I’m really enjoying it and we have been quite busy.”

Pooches Parlour provides a place where dog owners can take their pets to be pampered, have a trim and their nails clipped.

It is hoped the businesses will complement each other.

Meanwhile, Pooches Cafe is continuing to grow after it was opened by former department store assistant Jan.

The mum-of-three had always dreamed of owning her own cafe - one where man’s best friend would be welcomed.

The cafe aims to provide a place where people can relax, enjoy a snack and a cuppa while their canine friend enjoys a meal too.

Pooches Parlour is open Tuesday to Saturdays from 9am until 5pm.

Appointments need to be made in advance - no appointments needed for nail clipping.

To book visit Pooches Parlour CPG on Facebook or call 07801 926 383.