Happy 40th birthday to Grange Hill

February 8 marks 40 years since classic children’s television show Grange Hill was first broadcast on television.

Not only did the BBC1 school series make household names of characters such as “Tucker” Jenkins, “Bullet” Baxter and “Gripper” Stebson.

But it was also the career launchpad for stars such as EastEnders actress Susan Tully, Casualty favourite Amanda Mealing and singer Michelle Gayle.

After moving location from London to Liverpool in 2003, the programme’s popularity began to wane and it eventually ended in 2008 after 30 years.

See how many faces you can remember from across the decades by clicking through to our slideshow above.

Having trouble clicking through? You can also try this link here.