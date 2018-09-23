Hartlepool United deny any talks with disgraced former Sunderland footballer Adam Johnson

Hartlepool United say there have been no talks between them and disgraced former Sunderland footballer Adam Johnson.

A story in today's The Sun on Sunday claims Johnson, who is serving a six-year jail sentence for sexual activity with a child, hopes to join Pools after his release.

The tabloid cites an unnamed source who says Johnson has told people that Hartlepool is 'a likely destination'.

But the club has distanced themselves from the claims saying such a move has not even been discussed.

A Hartlepool United spokesman said: “It’s news to us and we are not aware of any conversations that have been had.”

Johnson, formerly of Castle Eden, was jailed for six years in March 2016 after he was found guilty of one charge of sexual activity with a child in relation to meeting up with a teenage fan in his Range Rover in County Durham in 2015.

He previously admitted one count of sexual activity with a child and a charge of grooming and was cleared of a further offence.



He was also ordered to pay £50,000 costs and given a restraining order against contacting the girl.

Johnson later put his five-bed mansion, where he lived with his girlfriend Stacey Flounders, from Hartlepool, up for sale.

Four years ago Hartlepool United were linked with former Sheffield United striker Ched Evans, who at the time had been convicted of rape.

It sparked a furious backlash including from the then MP Iain Wright before the club issued a statement stating they had no intention of signing Evans.