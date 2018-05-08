Hats off to Specsavers staff for fundraising efforts

Staff at a South Tyneside store donned their hats to help raise money for a good cause.

The team at Specsavers in South Shields have raised £225 for Brain Tumour Research thanks to their fundraising on Wear a Hat Day.

The team joined the company’s national challenge to collect as much money as possible on the charity’s fundraising day.

Brain Tumour Research use the day to help raise awareness that routine eye tests can detect signs of brain tumours.

Staff raised money by sporting hats all day and collection tins were placed around the store to encourage staff and customers alike to donate.

Simon White, principal optometrist at Specsavers South Shields, said: “This was a fun way to raise awareness of a very serious issue.

“The team and our customers had a great day and we are very happy with the amount raised in store throughout the day.

“Many people are unaware that eye tests are not only critical for your eyes, but your wider health too.

“A routine test allows opticians to detect serious issues that can be both sight and, in some cases, life threatening – including brain tumours.

“We use sophisticated technology to help alert us to more serious health issues.”

Wear A Hat Day has raised more than £1million since its launch by Brain Tumour Research nine years ago.

Simon added: “Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

“We know the money raised will go to a very worthwhile cause.”