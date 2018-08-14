Have we seen the last of the torrential downpours of the last couple of days?

We might have escaped the thunderstorms which were forecast, but much of the North East has had torrential rain over the past two days.

But is there more on the horizon, or can we expect a return to the warmer temperatures of earlier in the holidays?

This week should largely see a return to warmer temperatures.

The Met Office says most parts of the region will be dry today, so it might be a good day for a day out if you're not at work - here's some ideas

Most places east of the hills will be dry with some bright or sunny spells. It will be cloudier across the north Pennines and Cheviots, with some mist and patchy light rain at times.

The maximum temperature will be 21°C.

Tonight will be rather cloudy, with the best of any clear spells across eastern areas.

There will be rain and drizzle at times across western hills and the Cheviots. Winds southwesterly freshening a little. Minimum temperature 15°C.

Tomorrow will start mainly dry and bright. Cloud will thicken through the day with a freshening and gusty wind, and rain, mainly affecting hills, will turn heavier and persistent in places.

The maximum temperature will be 22°C.

Thursday will be mainly dry with sunshine and showers, with brisk winds. Pollen levels are expected to be moderately high, so it could be the day when hayfever sufferers take precautions.

Friday will be windy, with cloud and rain for most parts, clearing overnight. Saturday will be mainly dry, with a chance of rain later.