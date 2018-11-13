Haven Point Christmas Fair 2018 in South Shields: Christmas Market dates, opening times, food and drink and events

The Haven Point Christmas Market returns to South Shields on November 24.

The event has become a firm fixture in South Tyneside's festive programme, with stalls selling beautiful arts and crafts, jewellery, trinkets, decorations and unique festive food.

When is the Haven Point Christmas Fair?

The market runs on Saturday November 24 from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday November 25 from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.

Where is best to park for the Haven Point Christmas Fair?

There is limited parking at car park opposite Haven Point, so your best bet might be parking at one of the seafront car parks and walking up.

Alternatively you can get the Metro or bus into South Shields and walk along (about ten minutes). Some buses stop closer to the venue.

