Haven Point pool to close for swimming gala

The main pool at Haven Point leisure complex is to close for a day this weekend as a swimming gala takes place.

Visitors to the South Shields seafront venue are advised that only the Teaching Pool and Leisure Waters will be open this Sunday.

The main pool and sauna and steam room will be closed to the public as the gala is held.

The Teaching Pool and Leisure Waters, which features a bubble spa, spray and water play, will remain open and operate as normal.

Multi and Duo Activity Members who have the swim option as part of their membership are being reminded that they can access Jarrow Community Pool and Hebburn Central at no extra cost, while the swimming gala takes place.

Jarrow Community Pool can be contacted by calling (0191) 490 5250 and Hebburn Central is available on (0191) 424 7801.