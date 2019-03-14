‘He just wants to clean up the world’ - family’s praise for schoolboy and his mission to keep community clean

A schoolboy who turned a clean-up operation into a family affair was left shocked after filling 18 bags with rubbish dumped by litter louts.

When Daniel Rowell set about tidying up the area known as the Dene in Fellgate he had no idea just how much waste had been discarded.

The nine-year-old, who was joined by his family including his four-year-old sister Daisy, spent the best part of a day picking up rubbish left behind by others.

It was something the Hedworthfield Primary School pupil felt he needed to do after becoming dismayed at the state of the Dene each time he walked by.

During the clean-up event, abandoned scooters, planks of wood, cans, bottles and food wrappers were just some of the things picked up by Daniel and his family.

Mum Natasha Rowell said: “He has registered for the Great British Spring Clean. He just wants to clean up the world.

There’s not many nine-year-old’s who would go around and pick up rubbish that’s not his. Natasha Rowell

“Every time he walks past the Dene he kept saying he wanted to clean it up and that was his first mission.

“We all went along to take part and to help him to clean up the area.

“Some of the councillors for the area came along and joined in too and the council loaned us the grabbers and gave us the bags.

“Daniel knew there was going to be lots of rubbish but I don’t think he realised just how much.

“We were pulling out scooters and wood - he was shocked and surprised when he realised there were 18 bags.”

Last year, Daniel swapped a birthday party for spending the day cleaning up Sandhaven Beach.

It was just one of a number of selfless acts carried out by the caring youngster who has also raised hundreds of pounds of charities over the years by taking part and organising fundraising events.

His mum added: “I just think he is amazing and we’re so proud of him.

“There’s not many nine-year-old’s who would go around and pick up rubbish that’s not his. His sister really enjoyed it too.

“I wasn’t sure she would at first but she really got stuck in - it seems she might be following in his footsteps.”