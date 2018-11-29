‘He’ll be in heaven now getting autographs off Stokoe and Porterfield’ - tributes to devoted Sunderland AFC fan who has died

Tributes have today been paid to a devoted Sunderland fan who has died.

Keith Charlton, from Boldon, passed away earlier this week.

A familiar face to many Black Cats supporters at home and away matches, Keith was also a steward at games as well as volunteer with the Fans Museum project, which showcases football memorabilia.

The Boldon Branch of the Sunderland Supporters Association posted on Twitter: “We are heartbroken at the loss of Keith Charlton our first branch secretary and branch member since 1995.

“Keith lived and breathed @SunderlandAFC and none of us can imagine him not being around.

“He’ll be in heaven now getting autographs off Stokoe and Porterfield.”

Keith Charlton, third from left, with other volunteers of the Fans Museum when Olympic boxer Tony Jeffries and Paralmypian Zoe Robinson.

SAFC star Lynden Gooch, said to be Keith’s favourite player, has posted a tribute to him on social media.

The USA international midfielder wrote: “Such sad news.

“A great man who always welcomed me at the Stadium of Light before every home game to shake my hand and wish me all the best.

“RIP Keith.”

The Fans Museum tweeted: “Devastated to announce the loss of a true devoted friend and fan.

“Keith will never ever be forgotten, and for many reasons why.”

The Caer Urfa Supporters Branch tweeted: “The Caer Urfa Branch are saddened to hear the loss of Keith Charlton.

“Keith was a familiar face at both home and away games and dedicated his life to @safc either following the lads or working for the club.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. RIP Keith.”