'He was a gem' - Nine of your tributes to South Shields football coach Sean Simpson

Dozens of people have been paying their respects to a much-loved football coach who helped children across South Tyneside.

Sean Simpson, who held soccer camps at Marine Park Primary School in South Shields, lost his life at the weekend.

Sean Simpson was known with football across South Tyneside.

He was in hospital for an operation to replace a heart stent when he suffered a stroke, which left him with severe brain damage.

Sean's family then made the agonising decision to turn off his life support machine, and honour his wishes to be an organ donor.

Flowers, medals and touching notes have been left outside the school where the 50-year-old held his camps.

Now, many of you have shared your own messages for Sean and his family.

Here are some of your tributes to Sean Simpson, posted on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Audrey Morley: "RIP Sean you were such an inspiration."

Stevie Winter: "So sad such a lovely guy Sean RIP."

Sarah Tiffin: "Cannot believe this my son went to all of his football camps, he was a gem, very nice lad everyone liked him so much, thinking of your friends family at this hard time."

Susan Parker: "Our thoughts are with you all, very sad news."

Shell Bell: "How absolutely tragic. Lovely man and I remember my son taking part in his summer football clubs."

Read more: Tributes paid to popular South Shields football coach



Juju Ann Ball: "RIP Sean so sad, you were so good with my foster kids and their friends."

Nathan Gray: "Can’t believe this. Worked with Sean a few times on football projects. He will be sadly missed."

Rachel Ford: "A lovely man, Corey loved going to his football camps, RIP Sean."

Kerry Sutton: "Absolutely awful news. He was such a lovely man and both of my boys attended football camps with him. My oldest turning 18 next week has went since he was little and Sean lived next door to us. Thoughts with all of his family, friends and loved ones."

*Sean's family have already begun fundraising in his memory and hope to raise £2,000 to help children enjoy sport, regardless of their background or ability. Plans are also being made to host a final football camp on August 31 at Marine Park School in Sean's honour. We will share further details soon.