Health watchdog seeking your views on services in South Tyneside

A South Tyneside health and social care consumer champion is moving to a new home.

Healthwatch South Tyneside will be based at Hebburn Central, in Glen Street, Hebburn, from this Thursday, following a move from Jarrow Community Centre.

Heathwatch South Tyneside co-chair Sue Taylor

The watchdog, launched in 2013 as part of a national network, works with users of local NHS and social care services, monitors services and helps generate improvements.

As part of its role Healthwatch conducts surveys and visits services - passing on its findings to the commissioners and providers of local services to influence future decision making.

The group is currently seeking views on palliative care services from local people following the recent closure of St Clare’s Hospice in Jarrow.

Co-chair Sue Taylor said: “We are very much looking forward to moving to our new home at Hebburn Central.

“We hope the move will give us a higher profile and motivate even more users of health and social care services to share their experiences with us.”

Healthwatch South Tyneside has the power to enter and view services and influences how theys are set up and commissioned by having a seat on the local health and wellbeing board.

Healthwatch can be contacted by email at info@healthwatchsouthtyneside.co.uk or through its website at healthwatchsouthtyneside.co.uk or by calling (0191) 489 7952.