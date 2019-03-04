Best of Health Awards: Singing South Shields domestic speaks of joy one year on since award win

A ward domestic who cheers up patients with her singing says she is still congratulated to this day on winning a Gazette Best of Health Award.

Susan Maughan, a domestic services assistant on the Emergency Assessment Unit at South Tyneside Hospital, received the Unsung Hero accolade at last year’s heath awards.

The 55-year-old from South Shields, has spent 13 years in her role and says she loves her job because of the way it allows her to brighten up people’s days.

And a year on from her award win, Susan says she is still feeling the affects of what was a truly special night.

She said: “I love my job.

“It’s hard work, but I love the fact that you can cheer somebody up and as soon as I walk on to the ward people are saying that I am a breath of fresh air.

“Since winning the award it has been amazing.

“I am still getting recognised by people who come up to me and say, ‘you’re the singing domestic!’

“And when patients and their family come in they say, ‘I’m sure that’s her!’

“The patients are really pleased I won the award, often they say I should get an award for what I do and I can now say that I did get one!

“They all told me they think it’s well deserved, which is lovely. “The highlight of my job is the patients and they keep me going.”

Backing this year’s awards she said: “There are a lot of people that don’t get the recognition and it would be nice if they did.

“I would encourage people to get nominating people for a Best of Health Award.”

The Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo are holding the annual awards in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The sponsors for this year’s awards include Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), the Wonderful Wig Company and East Coast Fitness.

How to nominate

There is still time to submit nominations for this year’s Best of Health Awards.

There are a range of categories to choose from including Hospital Doctor of the Year, Nurse of the Year and Optometrist of the Year.

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Friday, April 5, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Include the category you are putting your nominated cause into and send a reason as to why you think your nominated person or organisation should be a winner.

To nominate you can:

lEmail lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk

lPost them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

lVisit www.nehealthawards.co.uk.