Devoted palliative care team backs Best of Health Awards

A devoted team which provides palliative and end-of-life care for people in South Tyneside is lending its support to the annual Best of Health Awards.

South Tyneside Palliative Care Team, based in Hebburn, is made up of a dedicated team of professionals who work hard to provide the highest standard of care to patients both in and out of hospital.

The South Tyneside Palliative Care Team are backing the Best of Health Awards.

Joanna Saidi, Safe Care Leader for South Tyneside Palliative Care Team, has worked in palliative care for 20 years.

She manages the team which provides palliative and end-of-life care for patients and support for families.

She said: “As a Safe Care Leader I am very proud to work with such a dedicated and hard working group of professionals. “They give 110% on a daily basis and overnight, and work tirelessly to ensure patients of South Tyneside receive the highest standard of palliative and end-of-life care.”

Through their work the team often builds up close relationships with patients.

Joanna says it is comforting to know that they are providing the best possible care for them.

In recognition of their work the team often receives cards and letters from the families of patients, thanking them for their work.

Joanna said: “The feedback is always very positive and we receive thank you letters, cards and donations into the team.

“Things like that do mean a lot, as the team works so hard, so it is always well deserved.”

The team, which works with Macmillan nurses, provides 24 hour/seven days a week care to patients.

Their services also include providing follow up bereavement support services and providing education, support and advice to families.

Joanna said: “It is a Macmillan adopted team who provide specialist palliative and end-of-life care in South Tyneside in both a community and hospital setting.

“I think the satisfaction of the job is that people get to die in a preferred place of care, they can have that reassurance.

“We have a fantastic team and have a great support network.”

THE SPONSORS

Once again the Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo is holding the annual awards in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The sponsors for this year’s awards include Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), and East Coast Fitness.

THE TIMELINE

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Friday, April 5, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

HOW TO ENTER

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

And send a detailed reason as to why you think your nominated person or organisation should be choen as the winner.

There are three ways you can nominate;

* Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk

* Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

* Nominate online. Visit the website at http://www.nehealthawards.co.uk

THE CATEGORIES

* GP or GP Practice of the Year

* Dentist or Dental Practice of the Year

* Pharmacist or Pharmacy of the Year

* Hospital Doctor of the Year

* Nurse of the Year

* Optometrist of the Year

* Therapist of the Year.

* Midwife of the Year

* Care Worker of the Year

* Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year

* Community Healthcare Initiative Year

* Healthier Lifestyle Award

* Mental Wellbeing Award

* Lifetime Achievement Award