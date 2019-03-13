Dicksons pie factory burns victim helps patients of the hospital unit which helped him recover

A man who spent weeks in hospital after being badly burned in a workplace accident has show his gratitude to the hopsital unit which helped him recover from his ordeal.

Chris McCormack was left with 20% burns after a large cooking vessel holding boiling water and caustic soda spilled on to him at the MI Dicksons Ltd base, in Middlefields Industrial Estate, South Shields, in December 2017.

Chris McCormack's face was damaged in the incident as he worked at Dicksons.

Read more: Chemical burns victim felt like he was ‘on fire’ after pie factory accident



The 24-year-old, from Jarrow, was taken by ambulance to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary and spent a fortnight in its burns unit.

Now he has returned to the ward to thank its staff for their help with his recovery and presented them with the first batch of baskets filled with items to help other patients when they first arrive.

The packs include toiletries, puzzle books and snacks.

Chris, who now works for a cash and carry, said: “When you fist arrive at hospital, you’ve got nothing.

I really wanted to make a donation as a thank you for how they looked after me. Chris McCormack

“I really wanted to make a donation as a thank you for how they looked after me.

“They were really pleased to see me and how well I was doing and it was a very emotional day, going back to the hospital and seeing them all.”

Chris was helped by his family to put together the hampers.

Chris, a former team leader, came to an out of court settlement with Dicksons following the incident, which left him with burns to his face, back and leg.

Chris McCormack who was burned in an industrial accident at Dickson's.

He said it had left him feeling “like I was going to die and felt like I was on fire, literally.”

Chris, who has had counselling following the incident, added: “It still haunts me to this day.”

The company was issued with a notification of contravention (NoC) letter by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) detailing the laws it has broken and told to make improvements.

The firm says it is now putting those into place.

Chris McCormack suffered burns to his face, back and leg in the incident.

Related: South Shields firm ordered to improve worker safety after failings found following ‘chemical incident’



It says it is “wholly committed to the safety of our customers and employees going forward.”

Chris McCormack's back was damaged by the boiling water and caustic soda spill.

Chris McCormack pictured after the chemical spill incident at MI Dickson's LTD in December 2017.