Drinkers urged to cut down on alcohol intake in new campaign

Health chiefs have urged drinkers in South Tyneside to cut down on the booze as part of a new campaign.

It comes after a survey revealed six out of 10 people admitted to feeling tempted to pour a drink most nights.

Coun Tracey Dixon is backing the campaign.

Public Health England is encouraging people to take at least two or three days off drinking alcohol every week.

They say no more than 14 units a week should be drunk to reduce the risks of an alcohol-related disease.

The campaign is being backed by alcohol awareness group Balance, as well as medical professionals and South Tyneside Council.

The council’s lead member for independence and wellbeing, Coun Tracey Dixon, said: “These campaigns are a useful reminder to us all to drink safely and within the recommended guidelines.

“I am sure that anyone who has ever taken part in Dry January has felt the positive benefits to their health.

“By taking a few small steps to cut down on the amount we drink, we can enhance our sense of wellbeing as well as reducing the serious risks to our health that are associated with drinking too much alcohol.”

An online survey by Balance revealed that 60% (5,566 respondents) said they find themselves tempted to pour a drink most nights.

It also found that 44% admitted that a friend or family member had suggested they might be drinking too much, 48% feel their behaviour changes after a drink, and 71% (admitted they find that one drink isn’t enough.

Helen Duffy is among those determined to have more days off from drinking.

Balance director Colin Shevills said: “Having a drink or two most evenings increases anyone’s risk of exceeding the weekly low risk guidelines and that increases the risk of some types of cancer and other health problems.

“For anyone who has ever done Dry January and felt a lot better, having more alcohol free days is a good way to keep those good intentions going.”

Fourteen units of alcohol is equivalent to six pints of average-strength beer or six medium glasses of wine.

Bev Oliver, health and wellbeing programme lead at Public Health England North East, said: “It is important to know how much you are drinking.

“Taking at least two or three days off a week can help reduce the health risks, as well as helping you save money, lose weight and sleep better without cutting it out completely.”

Balance is also relaunching its Can’t See It campaign, highlighting that alcohol increases the risk of seven types of cancer.

SECOND PART

A council manager says she is determined to continue cutting down on drinking after successfully completing Dry January.

Helen Duffy, who is support services manager for adult social care at South Tyneside Council, went alcohol-free throughout last month.

The 48-year-old, from Boldon, has told of how she found the challenge.

She said: “I’m not really a big drinker, but still notice a difference when I do stop drinking for a month.

“I feel so much healthier, my skin looks better and I have more energy.

“It was the same this Dry January.

“It went really well and I actually found it quite easy to not have a drink for 31 days.

“I decided not to make too many plans, as it is easier not to drink when you don’t go out.

“My friends and family were really good, as they supported me and my daughter even tried to join me.

“Unfortunately, she didn’t last the whole month but she did manage to be alcohol-free for a period of time.”

Helen added: “I’m definitely keeping the momentum going after Dry January and I think taking days off is a great idea.

“I highly recommend people stop and think about how much they drink, as it is very easy to lose track and often you’re drinking more than you realise.

“People should take days off as it is easy to enjoy yourself without having a drink.”