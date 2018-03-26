Falls expert loves helping South Tyneside’s elderly - and she loves our Best of Health Awards too!

A hospital consultant is helping the elderly to cope with the hazards of falls.

Suba Thiru works as a consultant in care for the elderly at South Tyneside Hospital and loves her specialist area - in falls which affect older people.

The reason I took the job is because of the ward 19 staff. It is a fantastic ward to work on Suba Thiru

It’s a role which is so important as awareness and prevention can lead to reductions in issues such as fractures among some of the area’s most vulnerable residents.

“We have a high prevalence of patients admitted with falls and it is one of the biggest factors,” said Suba who has worked for the trust for seven years.

She spoke to the Gazette to give her backing to this year’s Best of Health Awards, especially for the way they give staff a real boost.

She is one of the team who works on ward 19 where patients are elderly and can be in either the admission and rehab categories.

Suba said: “The reason I took this job is because of the ward 19 staff. It is a fantastic ward to work on.”

But as well as treating those who come into hospital, there’s a determined effort to help people avoid falls and prevent admissions in the first place.

A falls care plan is completed for every adult over 65 and Suba said: “Everyone in that age bracket is at risk of falling.”

She loves her job and said: “Sometimes it is hard physically and emotionally.”

But she praised the Gazette’s Best of Health Awards and said they provided a “boost for morale.

“They remind you that you are doing a good job and you are being valued.”

Suba is one example of the excellent people working in the health profession and you can put them in the running for honours by nominating them for a Best of Health Award.

