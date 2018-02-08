Hospital ward in South Shields celebrates achieving prestigious mark

A hospital ward has been given a clean bill of health after being recognised for the care it gives.

Ward 19 at South Tyneside District Hospital is one of just 40 wards across England to have achieved The Royal College of Psychiatrists’ Quality Mark for Elder-Friendly Hospital Wards.

The award of the Quality Mark is a fantastic achievement and everyone at the trust is extremely proud of the team Melanie Johnson

The mark recognises the high quality of care it provides for frail, older people, and the team’s dedication to continuous improvement. The ward retained the rating, having first gained it in 2014.

Among the factors taken into account were reports from patients, family members and carers on their experiences on the ward.

Staff also rated their morale, the quality of leadership and teamwork, and whether they had the necessary skills, time and resources to meet the care needs of patients.

The ward is also involved in work which is reducing in-patient falls in older patients, with a ‘falls risk assessment and individualised care plan’ introduced across the trust last summer.

Melanie Johnson, executive director of nursing and patient experience at the trust, said: “The award of the Quality Mark is a fantastic achievement and everyone at the trust is extremely proud of the team, who do such a wonderful job and are always willing to go the extra mile to provide care of the highest quality and excellent patient experience.

“It is great news, too, for South Tyneside patients, and their relatives and carers, as they can be assured that they are receiving the best care.

“With increasing numbers of older people living longer, we are committed to delivering the very best support for them that enables them to have the best quality of life possible.”