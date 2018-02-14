Know a health hero? Then make sure they get the praise they deserve

Award-winning nurse Gill Gunn reflected on her night of triumph - and said: “I was lucky. You could be too.”

The winner of the 2017 Community Nurse category at last year’s Best of Health Awards remembered how she was “ecstatic” just to have been nominated for last year’s competition.

The 2017 Best of Health Awards.

But to be then announced as one of the joint winners in the category was amazing, she admitted.

Gill is a nurse with the South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, and was praised for the sensitive way she deals with families and children in her role on the children’s community nurse team.

She was announced as the South Tyneside winner along with two nurses who jointly picked up the award for the Wearside area.

Gill remembered what a great night the awards finale was, and how her colleagues shared in her success.

It was lovely to receive thanks and recognition for having the privilege to be paid to do the job I love. I felt a great deal of pride and achievement, not only for myself but for the children’s community team which surrounds me and children’s services at South Tyneside Foundation Trust Gill Gunn

“The entire team purchased tickets to attend the glamorous night and shared in the honour.

“It was a lovely evening, great company, fabulous food and a complimentary glass of fizz. As the winners were announced I was shocked and thrilled to have won a joint community nurse of the year award, alongside a colleague from City Hospital Sunderland.

“It was lovely to receive thanks and recognition for having the privilege to be paid to do the job I love. I felt a great deal of pride and achievement, not only for myself but for the children’s community team which surrounds me and children’s services at South Tyneside Foundation Trust.”

And she had a message for people thinking of nominating a health hero for this year’s competition.

“I would encourage everyone to say thank you by voting for the team or individual you feel deserves to be recognised. I was lucky, you could be too.”

The sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

We thank them all for their fantastic backing and watch out for more information on each in the weeks to come.

In the meantime, we need your entries to truly reward those who deserve praise.

The deadline for all nominations is Monday, April 2, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The grand finale will be held at the Roker Hotel in Sunderland on Thursday, April 26.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all the details to Lynn Wild by no later than Monday, April 2.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

THE CATEGORIES.

GP/ Practice of the Year.

Hospital Doctor of the Year.

Nurse of the Year.

Community Nurse of the Year.

Dentist/ Practice of the Year.

Optometrist of the Year.

Therapist of the Year.

Care worker of the Year.

Dental Nurse of the Year.

Midwife of the Year.

Pharmacist of the Year.

Team of the Year.

Customer Service/ Unsung hero Award.

Long term Achievement.