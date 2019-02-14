Pharmacy technician speaks of pride after Gazette Best of Health Award win

A pharmacy technician who was recognised for being a ‘true innovator in his field’ has lent his support to this year’s Best of Health Awards.

Daniel Pugh received the Pharmacist/Pharmacy Technician of the Year Award at the Sunderland & South Tyneside Health Awards 2018.

Daniel, who worked at South Tyneside District Hospital at the time of the award, was praised for his skills in IT which saw him introduce a patient safety dispensing error prevention system.

In his former role, Daniel also made an electronic program which has increased the amount of pharmacy medication histories that the department can complete.

His nomination praised him for being a ‘true innovator in his field’ and said his work had made a huge impact.

Since winning the award Daniel has moved on to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead where he works as a lead technician for the medicine systems team at Gateshead NHS Foundation Trust.

He said: “I started my new job in September 2018 and it has been going really well.

“There has been a lot of changes going on at South Tyneside and Sunderland, but everyone has been very supportive throughout that.

“Winning the award was something to feel proud about and it helped to boost morale in the team.”

