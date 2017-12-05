Protest planned at South Tyneside Hospital gates over temporary closure of baby units

Campaigners are calling for support to a planned protest outside the gates of South Tyneside District Hospital.

The lunch-time protest will take place on Friday in response to the temporary closure of the Special Care Baby Unit and the suspension of births at the hospital in Harton Lane.

Health bosses say the decision was taken to suspend births in light of advice given by specialists following the earlier temporary closure of the Special Care Baby Unit due to staff shortages.

Campaigners will be calling for the re-opening of both units during the protest.

People are being asked to join them at the Harton Road Entrance of the hospital from noon until 1.15pm.