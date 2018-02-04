Share your memories of those loved and lost on World Cancer Day

We all know someone whose life has been touched by cancer.

Every year, on February 4, World Cancer Day is recognise across the globe as families, patients, doctors and charities unite in the continued fight against the disease.

The international movement aims to raise awareness of cancers and spread the word about detection, prevention and treatment for those affected.

Charities across the world run their own initiatives surrounding World Cancer Day to raise money and inspire people to give their own support, however they can.

Everyone has a story to tell - and today we're looking to hear your memories of how cancer has affected the lives of you, or those you love.

Want to share a memory of someone you have loved and lost? Post yours on social media and we will share them.