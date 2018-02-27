Sisters just love their hospital jobs - and our Best of Health Awards

They’re such devoted sisters - and equally proud of their jobs in the South Tyneside health service.

Mandy Samuels and Tracey Cox, both from Boldon, are sisters in real life and they have another thing in common - both are supporters of the Gazette’s Best of Health Awards.

It is sometimes forgotten what a great job people do in our profession. They have to go above and beyond. People are under immense pressure and it is great that they are recognised Mandy Samuels

The pair spoke to the paper to encourage entries into this year’s competition and also explained more about their jobs.

Mandy is the safe care lead for the discharge team at South Tyneside Hospital. Her role is to ensure the safe discharge from hospital for patients and then help to prevent admissions. She said: “It is the outcome for the patients that I love.”

Mandy’s team, part of a set-up formed 18 months ago, has six senior nurses and one administration worker and works in conjunction with social workers and therapists.

Tracey is the lead nurse for the frailty team and has 36 years of health service experience.

“Frailty is a massive thing. It is high on the Government agenda,” she said. “It causes a lot of admissions to hospital.”

Her job is to “put strategies in place” both in hospital and the community to help the frail from suffering falls and other accidents.

Both welcomed the awards which honour the people who area heroes in the health service.

Mandy said: “It is sometimes forgotten what a great job people do in our profession. They have to go above and beyond.

“People are under immense pressure and it is great that they are recognised.”

Tracey described the awards as “a boost to morale.”

The two sisters are great examples of the fantastic people working in South Tyneside’s health profession and you can put them in the running for honours by nominating them for a Best of Health Award.

The sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

The deadline for all nominations is Monday, April 2, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The grand final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, April 26.

