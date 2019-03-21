South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck dresses as superhero - but there's a serious message behind the costume

Emma Lewell-Buck has dressed up as a superhero to show her support for a major health campaign.

The South Shields MP showed her support for women with ovarian cancer at a special event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Ovarian Cancer this week.

MPs were given the chance to dress as ‘teal heroes’ to raise awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer at an event organised for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Teal is the colour of ovarian cancer awareness, which campaigners say is alarmingly low in the UK.

Data from Target Ovarian Cancer shows just one in five women can name bloating as one of the key symptoms of the disease.

The symptoms of ovarian cancer are: persistent bloating- not bloating that comes and goes; feeling full or loss of appetite; stomach pain and needing to urinate more often or more urgently.

Emma Lewell-Buck said: "Too many women die of ovarian cancer.

"We all have to act to ensure that more women know the symptoms to look out for, are diagnosed sooner and get the treatment they need.

"That’s why I was delighted to take part in this year’s Teal Hero event to support women with ovarian cancer and their families.

Washington and Sunderland West MP Sharon Hodgson, chair of the APPG on Ovarian Cancer, said: "I’m proud to become a Teal Hero today to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and help more women get an early diagnosis. Knowing the symptoms of ovarian cancer is vital, not only for women of all ages, but also for healthcare professionals."

Annwen Jones, Chief Executive of Target Ovarian Cancer, said: "It’s been fantastic to see MPs become awareness superheroes today. We all know that much more needs to be done to see the improvements in diagnosis and survival that women with ovarian cancer and their families deserve.

"We look forward to working with these MPs to transform the futures of women with ovarian cancer."

Around 7,300 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the UK every year, and 4,100 women die from the disease.

Target Ovarian Cancer works to raise the profile of ovarian cancer, spread the word about the symptoms, and train GPs in early diagnosis. Visit targetovariancancer.org.uk to find out more.